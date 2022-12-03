Process to fill the gap of consultant positions in different headquarter hospitals in GB starts, says CS GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that the process to fill the gap of consultant positions in different headquarter hospitals in GB, which were vacant for years due to unattractive salaries and lack of human resource in Gilgit-Baltistan has started now.

In an official statement, he said we proposed higher salaries through a third party to attract top consultants, and today result of the process has been achieved as the Al Shifa Intl. Foundation, one of the top medical professional institutions has won this project.

CS GB added that on Monday they will be offered an agreement to provide top consultants to the Gilgit-Baltistan government and these consultants will be hired, controlled and monitored by Al Shifa Intl. Foundation and the provincial govt will be funding agencies for these consultant doctors through GBRSP.

He said that the consultants will be the highest paid consultant doctors ever engaged/hired by any province or regime till today.

He added that the people of GB must not suffer anymore because of red-tapism, inflexible and unadaptable attitude towards the medical profession.