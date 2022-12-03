UrduPoint.com

Process To Fill The Gap Of Consultant Positions In Different Headquarter Hospitals In GB Starts, Says CS GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Process to fill the gap of consultant positions in different headquarter hospitals in GB starts, says CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that the process to fill the gap of consultant positions in different headquarter hospitals in GB, which were vacant for years due to unattractive salaries and lack of human resource in Gilgit-Baltistan has started now.

In an official statement, he said we proposed higher salaries through a third party to attract top consultants, and today result of the process has been achieved as the Al Shifa Intl. Foundation, one of the top medical professional institutions has won this project.

CS GB added that on Monday they will be offered an agreement to provide top consultants to the Gilgit-Baltistan government and these consultants will be hired, controlled and monitored by Al Shifa Intl. Foundation and the provincial govt will be funding agencies for these consultant doctors through GBRSP.

He said that the consultants will be the highest paid consultant doctors ever engaged/hired by any province or regime till today.

He added that the people of GB must not suffer anymore because of red-tapism, inflexible and unadaptable attitude towards the medical profession.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

40 minutes ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

47 minutes ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

3 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.