Process To Finalize Standing Committees Process To Be Completed Till Tomorrow: Dr Fazal Chaudhary

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, informed the National Assembly on Thursday that the process of forming Standing Committees has been completed.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he explained that there was a slight delay in the process due to the decision to suspend the membership of members of reserved seats.

He said that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, had set a deadline for the completion of the standing committee process by Friday.

He added that all details of the standing committees would be submitted to Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq by the following day.

The PML-N leader further said that seating arrangements had been finalized, adjustments made, and documents signed by parliamentary leaders had been submitted to the Speaker's office.

He assured that the seating arrangements would be completed before the next session of parliament.

