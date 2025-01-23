Process to integrate electricity infrastructure, billing system underway in merged districts;Secretary

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:51 PM
Secretary Energy and Power Mohammad Zubair Khan has said that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed electricity up-gradation transmission system project in merged districts, saying that the process to integrate electricity infrastructure and billing system is underway with brisk speed
He expressed these views during a briefing given by Chief Executive Officer Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO), Engineer Qazi Mohammad Tahir.
The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Energy Mohammad Irfan Wazir, Additional Secretary Admn Shah Fahad and Additional Secretary Power Abdul Haseeb.
He told that approval has been given to start four major electricity projects in merged districts under upcoming annual development program adding that it would improve power transmission system in these districts and reduce load shedding.
He said that 1.5 MW 7 mini solar grids and 900 mosques and places of worship have been converted to solar energy aiming supply of electricity to commercial centers in tribal districts while another 3050 mosques are being solarized.
Secretary Energy assured TESCO that the department would continue its cooperation for improvement of electricity system in merged tribal districts.
The provincial cabinet has recently approved inclusion of four schemes under annual development program in the merged districts including construction of grid stations in South Waziristan, Tirah Maidan Khyber, Mamond Bajaur.
