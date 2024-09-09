Process To Privatize PIA To Be Finalized By October: Khawaja Asif
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 11:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif, informed the National Assembly on Monday that the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be finalized by the end of October.
Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the prolonged closure of Hyderabad airport for commercial flights, he said that reopening PIA flights on this route is not financially feasible.
He explained that PIA currently faces a debt burden of Rs. 800 billion, and routes that are not financially viable cannot be operated.
Responding to a question, he said that the government has no objection if a private airline wanted to operate from Hyderabad airport.
