Process Underway To Introduce Best Business Models For Universities: Adviser

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

Process underway to introduce best business models for universities: Adviser

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher Education Khleequr Rehman on Friday said that process was underway for introduction of best business models for public sector universities to help overcome their financial problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher education Khleequr Rehman on Friday said that process was underway for introduction of best business models for public sector universities to help overcome their financial problems.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting of Hazara University and discussed issues pertaining to regularization of the contract employees inducted during 2009 to 2012 at Civil Secretariat here.

Vice Chancellor Hazara University Manzoor Hussain Shah briefed the adviser about financial matters and regularization process of the contract employees made during 2009 to 2012.

Expressing satisfaction over financial position of the university, Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that all legal formalities would be reviewed in the matter related to regularization of contractual employees and no injustice would be made with anyone.

He also directed to review the case of employees and send it to Secretary Higher Education for necessary action.

