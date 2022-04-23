Procession mourning martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) taken out

The mourning procession of martyrdom of the Fourth Pious Caliph Hazrat Ali (RA) was taken out here Saturday amid stringent security

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The mourning procession of martyrdom of the Fourth Pious Caliph Hazrat Ali (RA) was taken out here Saturday amid stringent security.

The procession, in which thousands of mourners participated, started around 4 pm from Karbala Dadan Shah and concluded in the evening at Qadam Gah Moula Ali (AS).

More than 1,500 policemen were deployed for security of the main procession which covered a distance of around 2 kilometers before concluding.

The spokesman apprised that the people were allowed to enter the procession from it's starting point after passing through metal detector gates.

The exit point was placed near Qadam Gah, he added. He said as per directive of the SSP, all the DSPs and SHOs personally monitored security of all the other processions and majalis in their respective jurisdictions.

He informed that the police had also set up pickets on all the entry and exit points of Hyderabad.