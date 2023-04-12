Close
Procession Took Out On Martyrdom Day Of Hazrat Ali RA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Procession took out on martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali RA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) was observed with due reverence here on Saturday. A number of religious organizations held seminars in which glowing tributes were paid to Hazrat Ali (RA).

A taazia procession was taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Hyderi.

The procession passed through Katchery road, Post office Chowk, Mall Road, Shahi Bazar, Karachi road and terminated at the starting point.

A large number of mourners accompanied the taazia procession, reciting nohas and beating their chests.

A heavy police contingent escorted the procession to meet any untoward incident. All shops on the taazia route procession remained closed throughout the day.

More Stories From Pakistan

