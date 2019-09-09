UrduPoint.com
Processions Of 9th Moharram Concluded

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Processions of 9th Moharram concluded

MULTAN, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::Over 100 processions taken out in the city to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), on 9th Muharram, concluded here.

District administration had made strict security arrangements as big police contingents were deployed on the routes.

The main and historic 9th Moharram procession came out from Imam Bargah Mumtazabad and ended at the same venue.

The historic Ustadwala and Shagirdwala tazias were put on display at inside Pak Gate and Khooni Burj, respectively.

The Ustadwala tazia is 200 years old while Shagirdwala is also an old Tazia.

Similarly, the other historic tazias of Multan including Pir Laal Bukhsh, Kiri Patolian, Allah Bukhshwala and others were also put on display.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak while chairing a meeting informed that 225 CCTV cameras were installed along routes of the processions. As many as 500 rescuers along with 30 ambulances performed duties. He said that 15 "sabeels" for provision of chilled water to citizens were set up at various locations.

