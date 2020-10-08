UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Processions Relive Hussain's Sacrifice On Day Of Arbaeen

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

Processions relive Hussain's sacrifice on Day of Arbaeen

A large number of processions were taken out in the provincial metropolis to mark the Day of Arbaeen and relive the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) grandson of the last Prophet of Allah Muhammad (PBUH) to challenge the forces of injustice, oppression and cruelty in society and trials and tribulations, faced by his family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A large number of processions were taken out in the provincial metropolis to mark the Day of Arbaeen and relive the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) grandson of the last Prophet of Allah Muhammad (PBUH) to challenge the forces of injustice, oppression and cruelty in society and trials and tribulations, faced by his family.

Various processions started form different parts of the city and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah and shrine of Bibi Pak Daman in the city. The devotees, clad in black and carrying standards of different colours, chanted 'Labaik Ya Hussain' during their journey. With improved law and order under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, greater number of processions were recorded in the recent history of Lahore.

The Day of Arbaeen marks forty days after Day of Ashura (10th Muharram) when Imam Hussain (RA) was martyred at Karbala during the 7th century. 'Arbaeen' is an Arabic word which means forty and forty-day mourning is common in certain sects in islam including Shias and Brelvi of the Ahl e Sunnah. The day is observed to glorify sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who stood for social justice and Islamic principles.

Hazrat Imam Hussian (RA) has become a universal symbol of righteousness, human dignity and social justice. The forces of oppression of that time had martyred Imam Hussain (RA) to stifle the opposition to their corrupt rule, but they never realised that Hussain's message would live for eternity as Imam's sister Zainab (RA) and son Ali Ibne Hussain spread Hussain's message in the world.

The Day of Arbaeen is observed in memory of the day when the family of Imam Hussain (RA) travelled long distances to reach Karbala again to mourn the death and pay homage to the Imam on his sacrifice.

The mourning family had travelled to Najaf, the resting place of the fourth caliph of Islam and Hussain's father Hazrat Ali (RA) to Karbala an 80-kilometre stretch- and, it is said, it has become a tradition among the devotees of Hussain (RA) to travel this stretch on foot to commemorate the journey of Hussain's disciples and pay homage to the great son of Islam who gave eternal life to the religion of his grandfather Muhammad (PBHU).

Dr Mehdi Hassan, talking to APP about the significance of Hussain's message, said here on Thursday that Imam Hussain (RA) set an example for the humanity to oppose the forces of evil, adding that Imam's last sermon in the plains of Karbala is a lasting lesson in this regard.

Dr Mehdi said Hussain (RA) said: "It is an oppression to self to live under a cruel ruler", and he practised it and himself proved it through his actions in Karbala.

He said that Hussain's message is universal and in the pre-Partition Hindustan, even Hindus observed Ashura and Arbaeen alongside the Muslims. He said that Hussain (RA) sought a world free of corruption and a society based on human dignity and his message was relevant for all times to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Corruption Century Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Law And Order Daman Karbala Mehdi Hassan Muslim Family All Government Arab Opposition Muharram

Recent Stories

Russian, Italian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Liby ..

55 seconds ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issues resol ..

17 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal ..

18 minutes ago

Bundal Island project to enable investments to tun ..

1 minute ago

Moscow to Summon Ambassadors of Countries Claiming ..

4 minutes ago

First police station in Bajaur operationalized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.