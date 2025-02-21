Proclaimed killer arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Dhamyal Police on Friday conducted an exclusive action in which a proclaimed criminal who killed his brother-in-law was arrested.

According to the police spokesman, the proclaimed Usman had shot and killed his brother-in-law Aqeel over a domestic dispute.

A case of the incident was registered in August 2024 at Dhamyal Police Station. Three accomplices of the proclaimed offender have already been arrested by the police earlier.

Appreciating the raiding teams, SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar has said that the proclaimed offender would be challaned in court with solid evidence.

He further said that the proclaimed criminals involved in serious cases couldn't escape the clutches of the law.