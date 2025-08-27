Open Menu

Proclaimed Offender Among Eight Suspects Held, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The district police have arrested eight suspects including proclaimed offender and recovered a quantity of drugs during a large-scale search and strike operation conducted against criminal elements in the limits of the City police station on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted in various areas of the city under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.

The police searched around 71 houses during the operation which was led by SP City Ali Hamza, accompanied by DSP City Muhammad Adnan, SHOs Taimur Khan Marwat and Arsalan Khan Gandapur, along with other police personnel.

The police arrested eight suspects, including one proclaimed offender. Additionally, 2,020 grams of hashish and 650 grams of crystal meth (ice) were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused.

APP/akt

