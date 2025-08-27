Proclaimed Offender Among Eight Suspects Held, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The district police have arrested eight suspects including proclaimed offender and recovered a quantity of drugs during a large-scale search and strike operation conducted against criminal elements in the limits of the City police station on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted in various areas of the city under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.
The police searched around 71 houses during the operation which was led by SP City Ali Hamza, accompanied by DSP City Muhammad Adnan, SHOs Taimur Khan Marwat and Arsalan Khan Gandapur, along with other police personnel.
The police arrested eight suspects, including one proclaimed offender. Additionally, 2,020 grams of hashish and 650 grams of crystal meth (ice) were recovered from the possession of the accused.
The separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan reviews flood situation in Shahdara, directs maximum relief for citizens24 seconds ago
-
Women’s problems addressed at Abbottabad open court28 seconds ago
-
Khawaja Asif visits Nullah Aik, low lying areas of Sialkot30 seconds ago
-
Proclaimed offender among eight suspects held, drugs recovered in DI Khan32 seconds ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign to target 865,000 children in Peshawar34 seconds ago
-
Parliamentary Secy visits Jinnah Hospital, reviews healthcare facilities10 minutes ago
-
Young tribal journalists trained in ethical crime reporting at KP Assembly10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman actively working to address public grievances about govt services11 minutes ago
-
PPP Sanghar condemn Indian water aggression11 minutes ago
-
Police put on high alert in DG Khan11 minutes ago
-
Workshop on ‘Data Interpretation and Use’ concludes21 minutes ago
-
One held with narcotics21 minutes ago