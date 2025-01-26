Proclaimed offender among four held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The district police have arrested four outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered illegal arms during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paniala circle Basharat Khan along with SHO Iftekhar Ahmad conducted a search and strike operation in different localities to arrest absconders.

During the operation, absconder Insha Ullah son of Sakhi Khan was arrested who was wanted to police in different theft and attempt to murder cases. Similarly, three other accused namely Obaid Ullah son of Muhammad Jan, Abdullah son of Abdul Wahab and Muhammad Ramzan son of Muhammad Ayub were also arrested.

Furthermore, the police also recovered a repeater, one Kalashnikov and two pistols during the operation.