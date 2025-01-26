Proclaimed Offender Among Four Held, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The district police have arrested four outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered illegal arms during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.
According to police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paniala circle Basharat Khan along with SHO Iftekhar Ahmad conducted a search and strike operation in different localities to arrest absconders.
During the operation, absconder Insha Ullah son of Sakhi Khan was arrested who was wanted to police in different theft and attempt to murder cases. Similarly, three other accused namely Obaid Ullah son of Muhammad Jan, Abdullah son of Abdul Wahab and Muhammad Ramzan son of Muhammad Ayub were also arrested.
Furthermore, the police also recovered a repeater, one Kalashnikov and two pistols during the operation.
Recent Stories
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Proclaimed offender among four held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Two thieves held; stolen bikes recovered in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
ICT Police register 98 Cases for illegal weapons; licensed firearms owners urged to register15 minutes ago
-
Winter Majestic Crescendo; joint tour packages popular for lush valleys15 minutes ago
-
PEC launches first Facilitation Desk in Balochistan at BUITEMS15 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad reviews progress in investigations of serious crimes25 minutes ago
-
Naqvi dismisses allegations of anti-China event participation as 'malicious fabrications'"25 minutes ago
-
Call for Proposals; Product Development through Indigenous Research and Innovation25 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 60 criminals; drugs, Illegal weapons recovered25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Customs achieves significant success in modernizing its performance: Chairman FBR25 minutes ago
-
Negotiation only way forward, PTI's pressure tactics 'doomed': Afnanullah35 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi’s old auto parts markets: where affordability meets unseen deals35 minutes ago