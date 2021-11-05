Proclaimed Offender Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:17 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested proclaimed offender involved in a cheque dishonor case, informed police spokesman.
Waris Khan along with his team arrested Qasim Iqbal, a wanted criminal in a cheque dishonor case from 2019.
SP Rawal said appreciated the performance of Waris Khan police adding that strict action would be taken against anti social elements .