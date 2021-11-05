UrduPoint.com

Proclaimed Offender Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:17 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested

Police have arrested proclaimed offender involved in a cheque dishonor case, informed police spokesman

Waris Khan along with his team arrested Qasim Iqbal, a wanted criminal in a cheque dishonor case from 2019.

SP Rawal said appreciated the performance of Waris Khan police adding that strict action would be taken against anti social elements .

