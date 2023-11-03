Proclaimed offender arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Shah Nikdur Police after launching a massive crackdown against criminals arrested a notorious proclaimed offender and recovered cash from his possession here on Friday.

Police said the team raided and arrested Muneer who was wanted by police in 13 cases of robbery, dacoity and cattle theft.

Police recovered more than six lac rupees from him.

Further investigation was under way.