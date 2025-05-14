Proclaimed Offender Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The crime control department Gulghast apprehended a proclaimed offender
who had been at large for four years.
The accused allegedly had opened fire on a police party with an unidentified
accomplice near Lahore Mor in 2021 in Kuhna police limits, Khanewal.
According to an official, the CCD Gulghast arrested the accused after a successful
raid.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits drone attack victim in Rawalpindi hospital2 minutes ago
-
Blast targets PM's Adviser's home in Bajaur2 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for intensifying efforts to combat power theft, recovery of dues12 minutes ago
-
23,000 gain safe water as Sangjhani gets solar filtration plant12 minutes ago
-
KP`'s hidden natural treasures to be highlighted in new adventure tourism project: DG says12 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead by man12 minutes ago
-
Govt taking all steps to make Pakistan pride of country: Hanif Abbasi12 minutes ago
-
15 pilferers arrested52 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human traffickers and exposes Hawala Network in major crackdown52 minutes ago
-
Erdogan appreciates Pakistan's policy of dialogue, dispute resolution; reiterates support1 hour ago
-
Dastgir Khan commends armed forces' stellar response to India, govt's efforts to strengthen diplomat ..1 hour ago