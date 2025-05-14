proclaimed offender arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The crime control department Gulghast apprehended a proclaimed offender

who had been at large for four years.

The accused allegedly had opened fire on a police party with an unidentified

accomplice near Lahore Mor in 2021 in Kuhna police limits, Khanewal.

According to an official, the CCD Gulghast arrested the accused after a successful

raid.