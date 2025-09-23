Proclaimed offender arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender, Fakhar, who was wanted in connection with the murder of Ghulam Rasul.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused had gone into hiding after committing the crime. Following a successful operation, law enforcement apprehended him and initiated formal legal proceedings.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf stated that the suspect will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. “Legal action has been initiated, and the accused will be punished as per the legal framework,” he affirmed.

DPO Ashraf has been actively working to uphold law and order in the region. Recently, he held a meeting with Peace Committee members to discuss collaborative efforts for maintaining peace and security in Sargodha.