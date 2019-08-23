Proclaimed Offender Arrested
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:21 PM
Kohat police here on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender from a local market
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Kohat police here on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender from a local market.
According to report the police have arrested a proclaimed offender Inayatullah during a raid from a local market, says press release.
The proclaimed offender Inayatullah was convicted in case of kidnap for ransom and was imprisoned in Bannu jail for seven years.
During a militants attack on Bannu jail Inayatullah had managed to escape from prison.