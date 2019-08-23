UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Arrested

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:21 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested

Kohat police here on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender from a local market

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Kohat police here on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender from a local market.

According to report the police have arrested a proclaimed offender Inayatullah during a raid from a local market, says press release.

The proclaimed offender Inayatullah was convicted in case of kidnap for ransom and was imprisoned in Bannu jail for seven years.

During a militants attack on Bannu jail Inayatullah had managed to escape from prison.

