Proclaimed offender arrested

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Kohat police here on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender from a local market.

According to report the police have arrested a proclaimed offender Inayatullah during a raid from a local market, says press release.

The proclaimed offender Inayatullah was convicted in case of kidnap for ransom and was imprisoned in Bannu jail for seven years.

During a militants attack on Bannu jail Inayatullah had managed to escape from prison.