Proclaimed Offender Arrested

Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:01 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday have successfully arrested a proclaimed offender after five years.

According to the details, Tabarak Hussain, left for Saudi Arabia in 2014 without any information on which a case was registered against him with police station Murree under National Action Plan and sections of Anti Terrorism Act and the accused was enlisted in 4th schedule.

Superintendent of Police SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal told that a team of Rawalpindi police had set off for Karachi for the arrest of the accused and he was taken into custody with the assistance of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police Faisal Rana has appreciated the performance of the police team for arresting the proclaimed offender.

Previously, the city police had arrested Arshad Langra on his return to Pakistan who was the main accused in triple murder case in Judicial Complex.

