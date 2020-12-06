UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proclaimed Offender Arrested After 10 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested after 10 years

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Uch Sharif police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had hided himself since last 10 years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here a case of theft and robbery was registered against the accused identified as Munir at Uch Sharif police station 10 years back.

The suspect however,managed to hide himself.

The accused was declared as proclaimed offender and under category "A" suspect. Following a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid at a place and arrested the accused.

The police have been investigating the suspect.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

56 minutes ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

13 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.