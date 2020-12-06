Proclaimed offender arrested after 10 years

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Uch Sharif police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had hided himself since last 10 years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here a case of theft and robbery was registered against the accused identified as Munir at Uch Sharif police station 10 years back.

The suspect however,managed to hide himself.

The accused was declared as proclaimed offender and under category "A" suspect. Following a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid at a place and arrested the accused.

The police have been investigating the suspect.

Further probe was underway.