Proclaimed offender arrested after 11 years

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a robbery case.The suspect was declared a proclaimed offender for robber.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that 11 year ago, a case of robbery was lodged with Baghdad-Ul-Jadid police station in Bahawalpur city against the accused identified as Sarwar.

The suspect was declared a proclaimed offender for robbery case by the police.

Spokesman said that on Sunday, a police team of PS Baghdad-UI Jadid arrested accused Sarwar from his hideout in a raid after receiving information about his present after 11 years and shifted to police station for interrogation.