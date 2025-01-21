Open Menu

Proclaimed Offender Arrested After 15 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Airport Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a case of theft committed some 15 years ago.

The accused Zainul Abidin was booked by the Airport Police in the theft case in 2010 and he had been absconding since then, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

