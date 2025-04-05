Proclaimed offender arrested after 4 years in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Attock Police on Saturday have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different crimes, after a long pursuit.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects were declared POs by various courts due to their involvement in serious crimes and had been evading arrest for a considerable time.

One of the arrested individuals, Shafeq Ahmed, a native of Hangu, was wanted in a murder case registered against him in 2022. Ahmed had allegedly killed a man over an old feud and had fled abroad. He was apprehended by the Fatehjhang police upon his return.

In another development, the Bassal Police arrested Muhammad Usama, who was wanted in a theft case. These arrests demonstrate the Attock Police's commitment to bringing criminals to justice and maintaining law and order in the district.

APP/nsi/378