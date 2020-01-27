Proclaimed offender arrested after four years

The police have successfully arrested a proclaimed offender after a period of four years, said police spokesman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have successfully arrested a proclaimed offender after a period of four years, said police spokesman.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that proclaimed offender identified as Riaz was at large for last four years.

He maintained that modern information technology devices were used to trace out whereabouts of the proclaimed offender. "A police party conducted raid at a place and arrested the suspect," he said.

An investigation team has been investigating the accused. Further probe was underway.