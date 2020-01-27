UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proclaimed Offender Arrested After Four Years

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:03 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested after four years

The police have successfully arrested a proclaimed offender after a period of four years, said police spokesman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have successfully arrested a proclaimed offender after a period of four years, said police spokesman.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that proclaimed offender identified as Riaz was at large for last four years.

He maintained that modern information technology devices were used to trace out whereabouts of the proclaimed offender. "A police party conducted raid at a place and arrested the suspect," he said.

An investigation team has been investigating the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Technology Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Mongolia launches campaign to promote domestic pro ..

9 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Acknowledges Plane Crash ..

9 minutes ago

Agro exports being enhanced to boost sector: Baloc ..

5 minutes ago

Flour sale points increased to 27 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pa ..

5 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.