Proclaimed Offender Arrested By Kohat Police
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Kohat Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an alleged proclaimed offered wanted to Karak Police in a murder case.
According to police, the alleged proclaimed offender was identified as Noor Sahib who has been arrested in a joint raid by Kohat and Karak Police near Minagan Colony Kohat.
The accused killed Kashif during a cricket match.