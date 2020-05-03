Proclaimed offender arrested by Kohat Police

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Kohat Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an alleged proclaimed offered wanted to Karak Police in a murder case.

According to police, the alleged proclaimed offender was identified as Noor Sahib who has been arrested in a joint raid by Kohat and Karak Police near Minagan Colony Kohat.

The accused killed Kashif during a cricket match.