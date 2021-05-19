Proclaimed offender arrested during raid

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was wanted in cheque dishonor case in the jurisdiction of Murree Police Station

The arrested proclaimed offender was identified as Sajjad Ali who was wanted to police from 2018.

SP Potohar commended police team for arresting proclaimed offender adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements.