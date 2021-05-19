UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Arrested During Raid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:53 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested during raid

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was wanted in cheque dishonor case in the jurisdiction of Murree Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was wanted in cheque dishonor case in the jurisdiction of Murree Police Station.

The arrested proclaimed offender was identified as Sajjad Ali who was wanted to police from 2018.

SP Potohar commended police team for arresting proclaimed offender adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements.

