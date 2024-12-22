Proclaimed Offender Arrested During Successful Operation
Published December 22, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was involved in the killing of man over a minor dispute.
Shamroz Khan had killed Muhammad Javed and ran away after committing crime.
According to a police spokesman, the incident took place in 2022 and was registered at the Waris Khan Police Station.
Shamroz Khan, who had been on the run, was apprehended through extensive efforts, including human intelligence.
The accused accomplices had already been arrested and police are continuing their search for others involved in the incident.
SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, stated that accused will be presented in court with solid evidence and would be punished.
R.A Bazaar Police have also arrested two-member bike lifter gang and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles from their possession.
R.A Bazaar Police have registered separate cases against two-member bike lifter gang who were identified as Afzal and Arshad.
