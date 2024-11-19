Proclaimed Offender Arrested From Abroad
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 06:57 PM
A proclaimed offender was arrested from abroad through Interpol
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A proclaimed offender was arrested from abroad through Interpol.
According to a police spokesperson, a total number of proclaimed offenders
arrested from the abroad had reached 93 during the current year.
The police said the proclaimed offender had killed a man and fled abroad.
The police issued red warrants and arrested the accused from the
United Arab Emirates with the help of the FIA and Interpol.
