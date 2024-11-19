Proclaimed offender arrested from abroad

A proclaimed offender was arrested from abroad through Interpol

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A proclaimed offender was arrested from abroad through Interpol.

According to a police spokesperson, a total number of proclaimed offenders

arrested from the abroad had reached 93 during the current year.

The police said the proclaimed offender had killed a man and fled abroad.

The police issued red warrants and arrested the accused from the

United Arab Emirates with the help of the FIA and Interpol.