Proclaimed offender arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Bassal Police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a case for eight long years.

According to police sources, Aabdat Ali, a resident of Dhoke Khadri Jand was wanted in a case registered against him on February 25, 2015, and went underground.

Police, acting on a tip raided his hideout and arrested him.