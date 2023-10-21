Proclaimed offender arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Police in Attock arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) nominated accused in different heinous crimes during a crackdown operation on Saturday.

According to police sources, Attock Saddar Police arrested Muhammad Nasir, who was wanted in the killing of a man over a petty dispute in Mirza village in 2022.

The suspect went underground after the killing and was declared a PO by the local court.

The POs were arrested from different locations in Attock district and are currently being interrogated by police.