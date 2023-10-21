Open Menu

Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Police in Attock arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) nominated accused in different heinous crimes during a crackdown operation on Saturday.

According to police sources, Attock Saddar Police arrested Muhammad Nasir, who was wanted in the killing of a man over a petty dispute in Mirza village in 2022.

The suspect went underground after the killing and was declared a PO by the local court.

The POs were arrested from different locations in Attock district and are currently being interrogated by police.

Related Topics

Police Po Man Nasir Attock Saddar From Court

Recent Stories

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

21 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

51 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

3 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

3 hours ago
PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

3 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

5 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan