Proclaimed Offender Arrested In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested in DIKhan

Dera police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the limits of Saddar police station here on Friday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the limits of Saddar police station here on Friday.

According to details, the SHO Saddar police station Arslan Khan Gandapur along with the police team arrested proclaimed offender Hidayat Ullah s/o Muhammad Yusuf resident of District Tank.

The arrested accused was a criminal and wanted to Tank and Saddar police station in different cases of theft and drugs. Police registered the case against the arrested person and started further investigation.

