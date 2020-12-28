UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Duki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

Levies Force arrested a proclaimed offender involved in various cases including murder, robbery, and other cases in Duki area on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Levies Force arrested a proclaimed offender involved in various cases including murder, robbery, and other cases in Duki area on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Duki Habib Ahmed Bangulzai told media in a press conference that the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Duki Muhammad Azeem Kakar, Levies force team led by Rasldar Israr Ahmed and Naib Rasldar Muhammad Anwar conducted a successful raid at Duki-Kohlu border area and apprehended a proclaimed offender namely Tajjuddin.

The AC Habib Ahmed said he was involved in various crime cases in the area.

He said such action would be taken against criminals in order to ensure peace in the area. Further investigation was underway.

AC also appreciated the efforts of the Levies Force in this regard.

