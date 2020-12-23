Proclaimed offender arrested in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Wednesdy claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender having head money Rs 200,00

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesdy claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender having head money Rs 200,000.

A police spokesman said the accused, Naeem,was wanted to the police indozens of cases of murder, dacoity, robbery, etc.