UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:43 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested in faisalabad

The police on Wednesdy claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender having head money Rs 200,00

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesdy claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender having head money Rs 200,000.

A police spokesman said the accused, Naeem,was wanted to the police indozens of cases of murder, dacoity, robbery, etc.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Money

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

1 minute ago

Textiles become first sector to recover from virus ..

24 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz happy over warm welcome in Mardan by ..

33 minutes ago

PM directs relevant authorities to speed up work o ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs develops air cargo centers to cope w ..

38 minutes ago

TECNO and PriceOye bring Flat 7% discount for TECN ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.