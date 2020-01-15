UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested in Islamabad

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two accused including wanted proclaimed offender in murder case and recovered snatched mobile and weapon along with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two accused including wanted proclaimed offender in murder case and recovered snatched mobile and weapon along with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in street crime.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr.

Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub- Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Irfan Ullah along with other officials who successfully busted two culprits including wanted proclaimed offender in a murder case.

They have been identified as Gul Agha s/o Sakhai resident of Jalalabad Afghanistan (PO) and Basit Ali s/o Rauf Ahmed resident of district Rawalpindi.

Police team also recovered cell phones and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from them. Separate cases have been registered in Noon and Khanna stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

