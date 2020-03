Proclaimed Offender arrested in Kohat

A Proclaimed Offender involved in murder case wanted to Bannu police was arrested here Saturday by Kohat police

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A Proclaimed Offender involved in murder case wanted to Bannu police was arrested here Saturday by Kohat police.

Police officials said that while acting on a tip off SHO Shakardara police station along with his team had arrested Proclaimed Offender Muhammad Usman in a raid.

Further probe was underway.