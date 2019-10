(@FahadShabbir)

The police apprehended a proclaimed offender having Rs one million head-money on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The police apprehended a proclaimed offender having Rs one million head-money on Wednesday.

According to the police, officials arrested the proclaimed offender, Nasir alias Nasri, who was wanted to the police in 70 dacoity, murder and other cases.