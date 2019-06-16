Proclaimed offender arrested in raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, during a course of action, City police remained successful in arresting a proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Arif who was involved in heinous crime and was wanted by the police.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the spokesman added.