Proclaimed offender arrested in raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender here on Sunday.

According to a Police spokesman, during a course of action, Wah Cantt police remained successful in arresting a proclaimed offender namely Qasem who conducted various burglaries and was wanted by the police. The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the spokesman added.