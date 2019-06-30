UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Raid

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:20 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested in raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender here on Sunday.

According to a Police spokesman, during a course of action, Wah Cantt police remained successful in arresting a proclaimed offender namely Qasem who conducted various burglaries and was wanted by the police. The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Sunday

Recent Stories

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

51 minutes ago

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.