proclaimed offender arrested in raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender here on Sunday.

According to a Police spokesman, during a course of action, Pirwadhi police remained successful in arresting a proclaimed offender namely Umer Khattab who was wanted by the police in heinous crimes.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the spokesman added.