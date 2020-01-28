Proclaimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Saddar Barooni police successfully arrested proclaimed offender identified as Nadeem alias Dema who was involved in heinous crimes and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Saddar police for arresting the proclaimed offender, saying that strict action would be taken against involved in illegal activities, the spokesman added.