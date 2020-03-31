Proclaimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

Police Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Police Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, police spokesman said.

He said during a course of action, Waris Khan police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender Ayaz who was involved in a murder case and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team and said strict action should be taken against the hardcore criminals, the spokesman added.