Proclaimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station, police spokesman informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station, police spokesman informed.

During course of action, Jatli police managed to arrest a proclaimed offender identified as Nahid Ahmed involved in contracting marriage with a school teacher on fake documents and involved in raping her.

Police have registered a case against the accused on complaint of victim girl.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.