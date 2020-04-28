UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Proclaimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action, Waris Khan police held proclaimed offender identified as Rizwan Qadir, wanted by police since 2017.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to the law.

Related Topics

Police Police Station 2017

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

41 minutes ago

Russian Firms May Get Less Profit Than Expected Un ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says Issuing Executive Order to Keep US Meat ..

1 minute ago

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

2 hours ago

US House Will Not Reconvene Next Week Due to Virus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.