Proclaimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action, Waris Khan police held proclaimed offender identified as Rizwan Qadir, wanted by police since 2017.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to the law.