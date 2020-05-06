Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:16 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station who was involved in injuring a man during dacoity in 2017, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.
During course of action, Taxila police held proclaimed offender identified as Wasif who was wanted by police in hurting a man during dacoity.
City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.