Proclaimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station who was involved in injuring a man during dacoity in 2017, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

During course of action, Taxila police held proclaimed offender identified as Wasif who was wanted by police in hurting a man during dacoity.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.