SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) ::Rangpura police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in a blind murder case.

The accused identified as Zulfiqar was want by the police in a murder case.

Further investigation was underway.