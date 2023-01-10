UrduPoint.com

Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Wah Cantt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 05:28 PM

Taxila Police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Taxila Police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.

Sub-divisional Police officer Mian Afzal Shah told newsmen on Tuesday that the accused identified as Yasin had shot dead Asif over some domestic dispute in the year 2021 and gone underground.

Later, a local court had declared him a proclaimed offender (PO).

A team of Taxila Police raided his hideout and sent him behind the bars, Shah concluded.

