Proclaimed offender held

(@FahadShabbir)

Levies Force arrested a proclaimed offender involved in cases of crime in Naach area of Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Levies Force arrested a proclaimed offender involved in cases of crime in Naach area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, a Levies team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended a proclaimed offender Nasrullah. The Levies sources said that he was involved in various crime cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.