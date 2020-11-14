UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Held

Sat 14th November 2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Levies Force arrested a proclaimed offender involved in cases of crime in Naach area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, a Levies team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended a proclaimed offender Nasrullah. The Levies sources said that he was involved in various crime cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

