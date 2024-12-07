Proclaimed offender held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Police arrested a proclaimed offender during a raid in Hasilpur police limits.

Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested a proclaimed offender, identified as Fiyyaz.

They said that the arrested suspect had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender of category “A”. He was wanted in several cases of heinous crimes. Hasilpur police have started interrogating the suspect.