Proclaimed offender held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved

in a triple murder case of Chak Jhumra police.

According to a police spokesperson, a police team traced

the accused, Muhammad Iftikhar, and sent him behind the bars.

The accused was wanted by the police for killing Kamran, Mazhar Hameed and Iqra.