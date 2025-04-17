Proclaimed Offender Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved
in a triple murder case of Chak Jhumra police.
According to a police spokesperson, a police team traced
the accused, Muhammad Iftikhar, and sent him behind the bars.
The accused was wanted by the police for killing Kamran, Mazhar Hameed and Iqra.
