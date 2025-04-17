Open Menu

Proclaimed Offender Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Proclaimed offender held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved

in a triple murder case of Chak Jhumra police.

According to a police spokesperson, a police team traced

the accused, Muhammad Iftikhar, and sent him behind the bars.

The accused was wanted by the police for killing Kamran, Mazhar Hameed and Iqra.

Recent Stories

FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliam ..

FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become ..

Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader

5 minutes ago
 DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety b ..

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI

35 minutes ago
 COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every ..

COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director

50 minutes ago
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to ..

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry

50 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegat ..

Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation

1 hour ago
 1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International A ..

1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships

2 hours ago
 Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green bu ..

Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..

2 hours ago
 Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

3 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan