Proclaimed Offender Held
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a murder case and recovered a motorbike from his possession at Nasirabad town.
According to police sources, acting on a tip off, the police conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended the proclaimed offender namely Raman alias Rawat Kandarani.
The police sources said he was involved in murder case. Further investigation was underway.