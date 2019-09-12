Proclaimed offender held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a murder case and recovered a motorbike from his possession at Nasirabad town.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, the police conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended the proclaimed offender namely Raman alias Rawat Kandarani.

The police sources said he was involved in murder case. Further investigation was underway.