UrduPoint.com

Proclaimed Offender Held During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Police arrested the proclaimed offender who shot dead a man over land dispute case here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested the proclaimed offender who shot dead a man over land dispute case here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Chuntra Police held Kabeer along with his other accomplices, who had killed Adalat Hussain by firing on a dispute over a piece of land.

Chuntra police had registered case on the complaint of deceased son.

Chuntra Police, with the help of modern technology and human intelligence, traced and arrested the wanted criminal, and other accomplices of the accused.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of Chuntra Police for arresting the proclaimed offender adding that all the legal requirements would be fulfilled to get him punished.

More Stories From Pakistan

